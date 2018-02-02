Kyle O'Quinn, Courtney Lee the Most Likely to Be Traded on the New York Knicks' Roster

(Photo: Reuters/Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports) Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins (22) attempts to keep the ball away from New York Knicks guard Courtney Lee (5) in the first half at Target Center.

Kyle O'Quinn and Courtney Lee's days as members of the New York Knicks may be numbered.

According to the New York Post's Marc Berman, second-year center Willy Hernangómez is expected to draw significant interest from opposing teams as the trade deadline draws near, but he thinks O'Quinn and Lee are the players most likely to be moved prior to the deadline.

"According to sources, Kyle O'Quinn and Courtney Lee are the likeliest to go, even if the most inquiries the Knicks have received have been about center Willy Hernangomez, as The Post first reported," Berman wrote in his report.

Previous reports have suggested that the Golden State Warriors are eyeing O'Quinn, and in a recent report, NBC Sports Boston's A. Sherrod Blakely said the Boston Celtics are interested in acquiring him as well.

O'Quinn is averaging 6.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and a block in under 17 minutes per game this season. He's also shooting 58.9 percent from the field and 78.7 percent from the free-throw line.

Meanwhile, Lee is an attractive trade target for contenders who are looking for a player who can guard multiple positions. However, Berman has noted that the Knicks are not moving him unless they get a significant return for the defensive-minded wing.

"The Knicks won't move him unless significant value comes back. Plus, his $11.7 million salary means the Knicks need to find a club with cap room such as the Jazz, or they would have to take back significant money. Knicks president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry are vehemently opposed to inheriting any more bad contracts," he said.

Lee is currently averaging 13.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals in under 33 minutes a game. He's also shooting 45.6 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from beyond the arc, and 92.9 percent from the free-throw line.