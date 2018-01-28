Kylie Jenner Allegedly Enjoys Time Away from the Limelight, Is Preparing Nursery for Her Baby

Reuters/Mario Anzouni Reports claim Kylie Jenner is due to give birth to her first child this February.

It looks like Kylie Jenner has already prepared a nursery for her baby.

Kylie Jenner's pregnancy is probably one of Hollywood's worst kept secrets, but regardless if the reality star confirms it or not, it looks like the general public has already made up their mind about her present condition and are more than happy to see another Kardashian come into the world. Now, a source close to the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star reveals that the 20-year-old has officially prepared a nursery for her baby.

According to the source, Kylie is anxious about giving birth but is also all about taking care of the baby. Thankfully for the soon-to-be mom, she doesn't have to go through it alone because the source says that she a great support network and that her mother, Kris, is always by her side.

While Kylie is yet to officially address her pregnancy with rapper Travis Scott's baby, she has decided that it would be best to steer away from public attention. "She clearly made a conscious decision to step away from the spotlight," a source told PEOPLE. "Kylie didn't want her pregnancy to be a circus. She is actually very private about certain aspects of her personal life, and staying low key has given her time to really prepare for what's coming," the source added.

Since the television personality has been mostly keeping to herself, Us Weekly reports that Kylie is actually enjoying the time off she was given while going through with her pregnancy. According to the report, Kylie is apparently doing quite well and is keeping herself busy with her own beauty routines.

However, Kylie Jenner isn't the only member of the family who is expecting because her sister, Khloe Kardashian, has previously confirmed that she too is expecting a baby with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Kim Kardashian also recently introduced a new member of their family — a daughter named Chicago, who was conceived via surrogacy.