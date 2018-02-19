Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Happy About Newborn Baby

Reuters/Carlo Allegri "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star reveals her baby bump on her Youtube channel.

Travis Scott could not help but to express his pride about his newborn baby with Kylie Jenner.

"She's beautiful," the rapper told TMZ in an ambush interview on Saturday. This was his first statement about Stormi Webster.

Stormi had been kept in secrecy until Jenner, on Feb. 4, confirmed that Stormi was born on Feb. 1. The newborn seems to bring so much joy to the couple that they reportedly got a set of matching tattoos to mark her arrival, according to The Daily Mail.

Jenner and Scott, although both ecstatic about the arrival of Stormi, are choosing to remain independent of each other. According to People Magazine, the two are co-parenting while remaining in their respective houses.

Jenner posted on her Youtube account on Feb. 4 a video entitled "To Our Daughter." The video featured clips of Scott and Jenner. A few friends of the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star also appeared in the video to talk about how they learned about her pregnancy and how they reacted to the news.

"She was born to be a mom," one of Jenner's friends said. Her friends also revealed how Jenner had been dreaming of becoming a mom since she was 15.

On Feb. 5, Jenner revealed why she chose to keep her pregnancy a secret. "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," Jenner posted on her Instagram account.

The 20-year-old also shared that she felt like she had to keep herself positive, healthy and stress-free for the benefit of her baby. "I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. my pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. there was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal i had planned," she said.

"I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness," the new mother added.