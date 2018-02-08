Kylie Jenner Baby Name News: Reveals Name of Her Daughter

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between - Arrivals - New York City, U.S. - 01/05/17 - Kylie Jenner

American social media influencer and "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star Kylie Jenner is constantly being contacted by her fans to suggest names for her newborn child with boyfriend, Travis Scott. Her sister, Khloe Kardashian, may have just dropped a big clue as to what the name Kylie's daughter may be.

As netizens may already know, Khloe sent her little sister a large bouquet of flowers in the shape of the letter "C" shortly after Kylie had given birth — which is something that fans took as a sign that Kylie may be planning to stray away from the family tradition of naming their children with "K" as the starting letter. This caused quite a stir on social media, but Kylie debunked this theory right away.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian West is ecstatic that her child, who was born through surrogacy, nearly shares a birthday with Kylie's daughter, with the two being born only two weeks apart from each other. It is safe to assume that the two girls may grow up to become very close with one another.

The uproar on social media caused Kylie to finally reveal the name of her baby daughter, which will be Stormi. The social media influencer and reality television star did not reveal the significance of the name, but this unveiling effectively quieted any speculations and suggestions from the fans.

In an interview with Extra, Khloe, who is also expecting a child with NBA player Tristan Thompson, shared that she is very supportive of her little sister, and describes Kylie as a "natural" thus far in terms of bearing a child. Khloe told her sister that having a baby bump sparks one's maternal instincts, and highlights their "femininity."

At this point, it seems that Khloe and Tristan have not yet decided on their baby's name. However, the Kardashians have been known to spark intrigue by teasing their fans about various things in their personal lives, and this could easily be one of those moments.