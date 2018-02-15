Kylie Jenner Baby News: Why Is She in No Rush to Lose Baby Weight

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Kylie Jenner arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala red carpet on May 1, 2017 in New York City

Kylie Jenner is in no rush to lose the weight she gained after her first pregnancy with baby Stormi.

A source told Us Weekly that the 20-year-old reality star is very content with her current body. And even if she were not, Jenner has yet to be given the go-signal by her doctor to do any strenuous activities.

The insider added that Jenner's boyfriend and baby daddy Travis Scott particularly loves her current shape.

"Travis loves her curvy. He's been telling her that she has never looked more beautiful," shared the source.

Nowadays, the young Jenner is reportedly more focused eating clean foods and on taking care of her little bundle of joy. Once approved by her doctor, the source said she plans to walk around their gated community with daughter Stormi.

It has earlier been reported that Jenner is very hands-on when it comes to her baby, and at first refused to hire a nanny for help. She is said to be leaning mostly on her older sisters and her mother, Kris Jenner.

"Kris has been spending a lot of time at Kylie's house since she came home with Stormi," another source told Us Weekly earlier this week. The 62-year-old "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star has been giving the young mom baby advice and lending her hands for Stormi.

However, People revealed early this week that Jenner has decided to hire a nanny after all, as she did not want to depend on her mother every single day.

"Kris is helping out as much as she can, but she also runs a business and has her own life," a source told People.

Aside from her mother, Scott is also said to be very enamored by their daughter, and often visits Stormi at Jenner's house after work. While the two remain very happy as a couple, sources earlier said they are not planning to take the next stage in their relationship just yet.