Kylie Jenner Confirms Giving Birth To First Baby Girl Whose Name Is Still Under Wraps

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Kylie Jenner arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala red carpet on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

The makeup mogul and youngest of the Kardashian-Jenners confirmed that she had given birth to her first child with rapper Travis Scott several days after the actual delivery. However, she has decided to keep the baby girl's name private for now.

In September 2017, rumors went off the roof claiming that the 20-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder and CEO was pregnant with her first baby. Fans have since been speculating non-stop when Jenner would hold the big reveal.

However, Jenner decided not to confirm the news until she had given birth to her baby girl on Feb. 1.

As for the name of the newest addition to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, there have been reports dating back to December 2017 claiming that Jenner had already chosen a name but wanted to keep it a secret even within her friend group.

In an earlier report by PEOPLE, a source close to Jenner was quoted as saying: "Kylie has a favorite name for her baby girl, but isn't sharing."

In yet another report from the same publication, a source said that Jenner does not intend to sell photos of her newborn.

A number of fans have also raised the question of whether or not Jenner would continue the tradition of having children whose names started with "K" -- something that older sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian obviously did not follow.

Now, it has been confirmed that most of the rumors about Jenner and her sister Khloe Kardashian's pregnancies were all true. While Jenner had opted to wait until she had given birth to reveal the truth, Khloe had earlier confirmed her pregnancy days before Christmas.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:27pm PST

Jenner is one of the most-followed celebrities on social media, and she seemingly appreciates that by apologizing to her fans for "keeping [them] in the dark" for the past nine months. She explained that she had needed the time away from the heavy media attention so she could prepare for giving birth and motherhood "in the most positive, stress-free, and healthy way."

To make up for the secrecy, Jenner has let her fans catch up on the highlights of her pregnancy by releasing a very intimate documentary video on YouTube that she titled "To Our Daughter."

The video was released on Sunday and had over 35 million views, as of this writing.