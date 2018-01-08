Kylie Jenner Doesn't Want to Get Fat-Shamed Due to Her Pregnancy?

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Television personality and lipstick mogul Kylie Jenner in Santa Monica, California December 10, 2015.

Kylie Jenner has long been rumored to be pregnant with her first child, but no confirmation has been given as of yet, and it looks like the reality star is planning to keep it this way until she finally gives birth.

The Kardashian had mostly kept mum about Khloe and Kylie's pregnancies ever since news regarding their current status had first surfaced. However, with Khloe Kardashian finally revealing that she is six months pregnant with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson's child, no news has come regarding Kylie Jenner. Now, according to a recent report, the 20-year-old is avoiding the public in order to avoid getting fat-shamed.

"Kylie was a teenager then," a source told HollywoodLife.com, "and it made a huge impact on her. She's got major anxiety about it and it's not a case of her not loving being pregnant. It's more of a phobia. She knows how harsh people are and she just feels too fragile right now to deal with any sort of body shaming that she's sure will happen. She saw it happen to her sister so it's not like this is coming out of nowhere."

Furthermore, Kylie going into hiding seems to have also complicated her relationship with the alleged father of her baby, Travis Scott. Apparently, the 25-year-old rapper wants Kylie to go out and live with him and has become frustrated at the young mom-to-be's refusal to do so.

In an interview with Billboard, Travis Scott finally addressed the issue regarding Kylie Jenner's pregnancy but was still keen on keeping it a secret. When the rapper was asked if he had already had conversations with his own father regarding fatherhood, he replies by answering that he doesn't feel the need to do so since everything is still a speculation.

"They're just guesses. Let them keep fishing," Travis said.