Kylie Jenner Fuels Travis Scott Engagement Rumors With Massive New Ring

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) Television personality Kylie Jenner poses at the second annual Diamond Ball fundraising event in Santa Monica, California, December 10, 2015.

Kylie Jenner recently sparked engagement rumors with Travis Scott.

The reality star may soon be Mrs. Scott, according to reports. Jenner, 20, is currently sporting a massive diamond ring on her left hand — leading many fans to speculate that she is already engaged to the "Goosebumps" rapper.

Rumors about Scott and Jenner taking their relationship to the next level started when the makeup mogul took a Snapchat video while driving to sister Kim Kardashian-West's baby shower on Saturday. Jenner's social media followers immediately noticed her massive sparkler as she pointed the camera at her Bentley's steering wheel.

Although a source previously confirmed that the couple are set to welcome a baby girl in February, the Lip Kit creator has yet to officially announce her pregnancy. The last time she spoke about it was when she called out a photo of her alleged baby bump for being "clearly altered."

Despite being low-key about her personal life, the brunette beauty is no stranger to posting subtle hints on her social media accounts. Jenner has been sharing pink-themed photos lately, which may be a clue pointing to her baby's gender,

One of her latest posts features a throwback photo of her old pink tresses with the caption: "I'm still trying to grow my hair back from this ... but i miss it." The soon-to-be mom kept the pink theme going by sharing a snap of a pink room that has adorable furniture of the same color. Additionally, she posted a picture of her pink nails alongside other cute pink images.

Aside from Jenner and Kardashian-West, their sister Khloe Kardashian is also expecting a new baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Both Kardashian and Jenner refused to comment on the pregnancy rumors, but their new wardrobe of baggy jumpers and leggings only added fuel to the fire.