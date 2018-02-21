Kylie Jenner Hires Baby Nurse To Help Take Care Of Newborn Daughter Stormi

Reuters/ Carlo Allegri Kylie Jenner during the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York City back in 2017

Kylie Jenner is getting some help outside of the family to take care of her newborn baby.

The makeup mogul has changed her previous stance about not asking for assistance on her baby from people other than her family and friends. Speaking with PEOPLE, a source confirmed Jenner has hired a baby nurse for her child.

"She knows she can't rely on [mom Kris Jenner] every day and hired some help for the baby," the insider explained. "Kris is helping out as much as she can, but she also runs a business and has her own life."

The source added, "Kylie is feeling great and likes leaving the house for short outings."

Jenner, who welcomed baby Stormi on Feb. 1, has already been seen outside her home twice since giving birth. She was recently spotted out and about with best friend Jordyn Woods in Los Angeles. The new mom grabbed coffee in a comfy and on-trend Adidas tracksuit. The duo was reportedly on their way to pal Heather Sanders' baby shower.

As seen in Jenner's baby reveal video, she and Sanders are only a few weeks apart in their pregnancy. The Sorella Boutique owner, who is expecting her second child, also affectionately calls Jenner her "pregnant sister."

The lip kit creator seemed happy and healthy when she made her first outing after welcoming Stormi one day prior to Sanders' celebration. Jenner sported black bicycle shorts and an oversized leather jacket for her casual outing, once again with Woods. A source told E! News that the mother of one "hasn't started working out yet," but is "eating healthy and taking care of herself."

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" season 14 airs every Sunday night at 9 p.m. EST on E! Network.