Kylie Jenner Net Worth: How Much Does The New Mom Earn?

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has returned to social media following the birth of her first child, a daugther born last Feb. 1. Now, some have been speculating about her ability to support a baby, but based on her earnings, it seems the new mom will not be having financial problems.

The 20-year-old is known for being a make-up mogul. She may be the youngest in the Kardashian clan, but she has achieved so much. As fans would know, she stands as one of the most followed people on Instagram.

Last year, Jenner was also one of the highest-paid celebrities with a net worth of around $41 million, as per Forbes. She was at number 59, overtaking Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars, among many others. Jenner also happens to be the youngest member on that list and the second highest earner in her family, just behind her big sister Kim Kardashian.

The new mom earned the spot due to the fortune she earns from Kylie Cosmetics, a company she founded that easily expanded, in addition to her clothing line, endorsements, and "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." She also got her own show last year titled "Life of Kylie," and there are rumors that it will be renewed for a second season that will focus on her journey to becoming a mother.

Despite all those achievements, however, Jenner has always wanted was to be a mom ever since she turned 15. This is according to her best friend in an interview with People. According to a source close to Jenner that spoke to the abovementioned publication, the baby is "very cute with chubby cheeks" and that she "sleeps a lot and so far Kylie feels everything is going well."

The insider goes on to say, "Kylie is at home with the baby, Travis and her family. She is doing great. She is so happy to be a mom. Kris helps her and her sisters are around too."