Kylie Jenner Pregnancy News: Lipstick Mogul To Give Birth Via C-Section Due To Complications?

Despite her continuous silence regarding her pregnancy, new reports claimed that Kylie Jenner may be at risk of giving birth via Cesarean section due to complications.

The 20-year-old reality star was reportedly seen in Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. Fans were quick to assume that she was about to deliver her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, but a source told Radar Online that she was just there to seek medical treatment.

According to the source, Jenner visited her doctor last week for an undisclosed reason, but it could be just to consult with her delivery doctor.

"She is due in late February or early March and she is having some minor complications right now that may force her to deliver the baby C-section," the source also said. "It is nothing too alarming; her docs think that it would be the best option for the delivery."

Jenner, who can be considered as one of the most popular celebrities on social media, was noticeably hiding from the limelight since speculations about her pregnancy came out in September 2017. She was even absent from her family's annual Christmas card photos. The source explained that the lipstick mogul opted to hide from the public because she was having a hard time due to her pregnancy.

"This has not been an easy past couple of months for her by any means because she has seen her body go from skinny and sexy to pregnant and bloated. She doesn't know how much more of this she can take!" the source also claimed.

Meanwhile, the rumored mom-to-be's own mother and manager Kris Jenner might have accidentally confirmed her pregnancy in the latest episode of their reality show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

In the episode, the 62-year-old matriarch of the Jenner-Kardashian clan showed that she was worried about the possible exploitation of her youngest daughter's "certain situation" from some of their family's employees.

"I really feel bad for Kylie because there's always somebody that's trying to exploit a certain situation," the momager said in front of the cameras as reported by Cosmopolitan. This left a lot of their viewers to think that she was talking about her daughter's speculated pregnancy.

The family is expected to break their silence about Jenner's rumored pregnancy soon.