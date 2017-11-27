Kylie Jenner Pregnancy News: Star Leaves a Clue in Thanksgiving Party as Kris Jenner Drops Baby Bombshell in 'KUWTK' Special

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) Television personality Kylie Jenner poses at the second annual Diamond Ball fundraising event in Santa Monica, California, December 10, 2015.

Kylie Jenner's Thanksgiving party has many convinced that the makeup mogul is hinting her pregnancy and that she is excited about meeting her little one.

For the dinner party, the reality star prepared for her family some chocolate-covered rice cakes with candy corns that make them look like little turkeys.

Her sister Kourtney posted a photo of the rice cakes in social media and fans were quick to point out that one standout has what they believe is a big belly or a baby bump.

Is this a hint to Kylie’s pregnancy???!!?? Kourtneys snap at Kylie’s thanksgiving

Media outlets also pointed out that instead of the usual Thanksgiving color and motifs, Jenner went with pink, which they believe is connected to her having a girl.

The obsession with the color was also in full display in the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" holiday special, where Jenner's mother Kris bought her pink Christmas decorations.

On the same installment, Kris also hinted that her daughter Kim is not the only one welcoming a new baby (she and husband Kanye West are having a child via surrogate).

She hinted that she will have multiple grandchildren, which could include the one that Jenner is said to be carrying and another one from Khloe Kardashian, who is also reportedly expecting.

I used to pray that one of you guys would have a baby and now it's like a faucet that we turned on that won't turn off. The fact that I have all these grandchildren. It's been the most amazing journey to watch your kids — because it's truly the meaning of just life.

For now, nothing has been confirmed yet. However, TV Guide speculates that based on the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" shooting schedules and airings, Jenner will make the much-awaited announcement on the Dec. 10 or Dec. 17 episode.

Khloe too is expected to break the news there. This could be why Jenner made the hint — to build up the big moment.