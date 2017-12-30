Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Rumors: Did She Already Gave Birth?

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Rumored mother-to-be Kylie Jenner

Reality star and lipstick mogul Kylie Jenner remains silent about her rumored pregnancy, but fans are currently speculating that she already gave birth to her first child with rapper Travis Scott.

According to reports, fans believed that Jenner silently welcomed her child based on the alleged photos of the 20-year-old reality star that were reportedly taken during the birthday party of her best friend Jordyn Woods in September. In the photos, Jenner appeared to have a large baby bump that was suggesting that she was already in the last months of her pregnancy. This made several people to think that she could have given birth at this time.

Jenner's absence in the Kardashian family's annual Christmas card photos also sparked rumors about her pregnancy. Fans turn to Twitter to share their theories, saying that the final photo in the 25-day Kardashian Christmas card reveal will feature Jenner and her newborn baby. However, the speculated photo did not come out.

While Jenner and her family remains mum regarding her rumored pregnancy, a source reportedly told HollywoodLife that Jenner's brother-in-law Kanye West talked to Scott to reiterate the importance of family, since the couple is rumored to be fighting because he is spending lesser time with her.

The source claimed that West and Scott had a serious talk during the Kardashian Christmas party this week.

"It was an emotional conversation as Kanye explained to Travis how wonderful it is becoming a father for the first time, how his whole life is about to change for the better," the source stated. "It was a beautiful, sweet moment between the two guys, but there was also an important point Kanye wanted to make to the younger rapper."

The source also mentioned that West reminded Scott to step up big time, and he should not let Jenner down once she gives birth to their baby. Since Scott looks up to West, it can be expected that Scott will clean up his for the sake of their child.