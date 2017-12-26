Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Rumors: Kim Kardashian Not Pressuring Younger Sister to Announce News

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Television personality Kylie Jenner poses at the second annual Diamond Ball fundraising event in Santa Monica, California December 10, 2015.

Ever since news first broke that Kylie Jenner may be pregnant, the beauty mogul has been plagued by rumors and speculations.

One such rumor is that older sister Kim Kardashian is pressuring Jenner to announce her baby news to the world. First reported by The Sun and the picked up by other publications, the rumor claims that Kardashian wants Jenner to reveal her pregnancy so that it does not steal her third baby's thunder. As fans know, Kardashian is expecting a third child with husband Kanye West via a surrogate.

However, it looks like there no truth to this rumor at all. Gossip Cop debunked the story, reporting that a representative for Kardashian has called the rumor "false" and "ridiculous." It looks like Jenner is receiving nothing but support from her family.

Jenner is believed to be pregnant with her first child, with the father being boyfriend Travis Scott. As previously reported, the "Life of Kylie" star is reportedly staying away from the public eye while she is expecting. In fact, she has not been seen a lot on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" or any of its promos. She has also not made an appearance on the Kardashian-Jenner Family Christmas Card.

Meanwhile, her older sister, Khloe Kardashian, has already announced her pregnancy to the world via social media. She was first rumored to have a bun in the oven earlier this year. The "Revenge Body" star, who is now living with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson in Cleveland, Ohio, revealed that she took her time to announce the happy news because she wanted to privately enjoy the blessing for a while.

Jenner is reportedly in her third trimester, which means she is due to give birth very soon. In fact, a source previously told Radar Online that her due date is on Feb. 4.

