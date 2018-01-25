Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Rumors: Reality Star Ready for Motherhood, Says Source

REUTERS/Mario Anzouni Reports claim Kylie Jenner is due to give birth to her first child this February.

While Kylie Jenner has never confirmed that she is pregnant, a source has said that the reality-TV star is ready for motherhood.

Jenner and the Kardashians have been mum on the former's pregnacy rumors that started to circulate online in September last year. According to a source, though, while Jenner feels all the sorts of emotions associated with pregnancy, she is ready for the next phase of her life: motherhood.

"Kylie is definitely ready for baby to arrive! Coming up on the end of pregnancy, there are a lot of different emotions. She's excited, she's anxious ... there are a lot of feelings, but she's ready for what's next," an incognito source told People.

Unconfirmed reports claim that Jenner is due to give birth this February. However, without any confirmation from the reality star, this will remain a speculation at this point in time. After all, even the Kardashians have avoided addressing the question from fans and their fellow celebrities, asking if Jenner is, indeed, pregnant.

Sans the admission, though, it is believed that Jenner is heavy with her first child and is just hiding her pregnancy. For one thing, the reality star was absent from the perennial Christmas card shoot of the Kardashians, although she showed up at her mom's, Kris Jenner, Christmas Eve party.

This week, Calvin Klein also released an ad campaign featuring Jenner and her sisters, including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and mom-to-be Khloé Kardashian. Unlike her siblings, though, who are seen lying on top of a red-and-white quilt, Jenner is seen partly covering herself with the cloth, fueling speculations that she is hiding her baby bump.

According to another source, Jenner is hiding her pregnancy because she does not want the public and the media to feast on it. Allegedly, the reality star wants to keep certain things private, including her supposed pregnancy courtesy of Travis Scott.

"She clearly made a conscious decision to step away from the spotlight. Kylie didn't want her pregnancy to be a circus. She is actually very private about certain aspects of her personal life, and staying low key has given her time to really prepare for what's coming," the anonymous source said.