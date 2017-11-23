Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Update: KUWTK Star Planning a Six-Month Sabbatical?

Kylie Jenner might be going under the radar in the next few months. Kris Jenner's 20-year-old daughter is reportedly planning to go on a six-month sabbatical because of her pregnancy.

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Kylie Jenner still hasn't confirmed if she's pregnant two months after the news first broke.

According to reports, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" star wants to stay out of the limelight for the sake of her well-being, happiness, and health. Jenner has never confirmed the reports that she's pregnant and she's lately feeling the pressure of revealing the truth as the months progress.

"Kylie isn't going to publicly address her pregnancy until she gives birth," the source said. "She's not doing any public appearances and just wanted to take six months off."

The sources also added that Jenner is aware her baby bump is getting so much attention. Only her family and trusted closest friends know the real score.

"She wants to reveal things on her own terms," the insider disclosed. "She won't share until she wants to."

Her family, however, has been giving hints that she might indeed be carrying her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. Her mom recently posted photos of the grandkids' jammies from Burt's Bees Baby and curiously, there were nine sets of clothes.

Fans assumed that the extra three sets were for the coming Kardashian-Jenner infants. Jenner's half-sister Khloe Kardashian is also reportedly pregnant but she has also yet to confirm the real status. Only Kim Kardashian confirmed she's expecting her third child via surrogate this December.

Meanwhile, a separate report revealed that Jenner wants to stay away from the limelight because she doesn't love how she looks while pregnant. Apparently, the 20-year-old feels hideous about her ballooning baby belly and feels much worse because she no longer fits into her clothes.

Sources said that Jenner cannot wait for the pregnancy to be over. Until then, however, she will be staying indoors and wait till she gets her slim figure back.