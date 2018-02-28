Kylie Jenner Returns To Snapchat With Stormi

Reuters/Carlo Allegri Kylie Jenner returns to Snapchat with a video of daughter's tiny foot.

After posting a tweet that has been linked to the massive loss of Snapchat's stock, Kylie Jenner has once again used the social media platform to share a video of her daughter, Stormi Webster.

Jenner, who reportedly holds the most amount of Snapchat followers, posted a tweet on Feb. 21, "Sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad." This tweet has so far reached more than 75,000 retweets and 370,000 likes.

The new mother quickly posted another tweet after an hour, saying that she still loved Snapchat and referring to it as her "first love."

Unfortunately, this tweet did not render as many retweets and likes, and the image messaging and multimedia mobile application's market dropped by six percent, which is almost a loss of $1.3 billion.

But, the 20-year-old celebrity then took it upon herself to use Snapchat to share a video of Stormi's tiny foot. This footage was posted a couple of weeks after Jenner shared the first glimpse of her baby on Instagram.

The three-week-old baby was born on Feb. 1 and has already risen to fame as Jenner's Instagram post of Stormi's hands gained more than 18 million likes. It is now the most-liked photo on Instagram.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star has also revealed on Feb. 22 that she has created a makeup line for her Kylie Cosmetics line fully inspired by Stormi to be launched on Feb. 28.

"I spent a lot of time on this collection, and I put a lot of detail into it. So I'll do my best to try to show you guys all the fun details," Jenner said in an Instagram Story retrieved by Allure.

Some of the features of the collection are eyeshadow palettes named "Calm Before the Storm" and "Eye of the Storm." Jenner has also released a preview of her makeup collection on her Twitter and Instagram accounts.