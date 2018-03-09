Kylie Jenner Reveals Meaning Behind Cryptic Ring

Reuters/ Carlo Allegri Social media mogul Kylie Jenner at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York City back in 2017

Kylie Jenner took to social media to reveal what the initials J and W in her new ring mean.

Since Jenner was rumored to be pregnant in September, fans have been looking for any signs at all that she and her baby daddy Travis Scott are getting married. When the 20-year-old reality star posted a photo of a new ring with initials "J W," fans thought it was the sign they have all been waiting for.

Jenner's loyal fans know that Scott, a 25-year-old rapper, was born as Jacques Webster. If the new mom is wearing a ring with his initials on that finger, it could only be either an engagement ring or a promise ring in the least.

The Lip Kit maven, however, clarified through Snapchat that the ring has a double meaning. It does pertain to Scott, but it also means Jordyn Woods, Jenner's best friend.

XIV Karats has since confirmed on Instagram that it crafted the diamond and gold custom ring, which is available in its Beverly Hills store between $400 and $450.

Despite there being no engagement ring yet for the young mother, the couple is reportedly enjoying their time as new parents to their one-month-old daughter Stormi.

"Kylie and Travis are doing very well. Having Stormi has strengthened their relationship and elevated it to a new level," a source close to the couple told E! News.

It has been previously reported that Scott is still living in his own house, but the pair has been allotting a lot of time with their baby. "They are so happy with their little family and for all of the new love it has brought out between them," the source added.

Even Kris Jenner praised Scott for his relationship with his small family. "He's really, really great, really attentive, and couldn't be cuter with Kylie," the mother of the Kardashian-Jenner household told reporters at the grand opening of Nassif MD Medical Spa in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

Jenner gave birth to Stormi on Feb. 1 after hiding pregnancy from the public for months.