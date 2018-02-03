Kylie Jenner Rumors: Reality Star Already Has a Name for Unborn Baby

REUTERS/Mario Anzouni Reports claim Kylie Jenner is due to give birth to her first child this February.

While Kylie Jenner has yet to confirm the long-standing rumors about her pregnancy, a source has revealed that she has already picked a name for her soon-to-be-born baby girl.

It was in September last year when rumors about Jenner being pregnant with the child of rapper Travis Scott first erupted. Although the 20-year-old reality star has never addressed the veracity of the rumors, a source has exclusively told People that she has already a picked a name for her baby girl due this month.

Despite her readiness to be a first-time mom, though, the incognito source said that Jenner does not intend to make money out of her baby, including selling her baby's pictures to publications. And, while she has been out of the spotlight for quite sometime now, the insider said that things are working out the way the reality star wants them to be.

"She very much enjoys being out of the spotlight and can't wait to spend quiet time with the baby. She doesn't seem in any rush to get back to a more public life," claims the incognito source.

However, the source also told People that, while Jenner does not mind being away from the limelight at the moment, she intends to return to her former life after the baby is born.

"Being out of the spotlight has helped Kylie prepare for the baby, but she is also thinking about her life after giving birth. She will take things as they come, but she's excited to get back out there and have fun again," the source revealed.

Meanwhile, some suspect that Jenner's pregnancy will be confirmed at one of the episodes of the current season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." With the 14th season of the reality series wrapping up this month, it may just be a matter of time before it can finally be told that Jenner is, indeed, expecting a child.