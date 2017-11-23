Kylie Jenner Says She's 'Thankful for Her Babies' Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Television personality Kylie Jenner poses at the second annual Diamond Ball fundraising event in Santa Monica, California December 10, 2015.

Kylie Jenner has long been rumored to be pregnant, and just recently, she has revealed how thankful she is for her "babies."

Despite being rumored to be pregnant since September, reality star Kylie Jenner has not confirmed the news yet. However, that doesn't mean she can't throw in a few hints from time to time just like how she says she's so thankful for her babies on her own social application. When she was asked what she is most thankful for this Thanksgiving, the 20-year-old replied, "My little babies! They may drive me crazy sometimes, but Normie, Bambi, Harlie and Rosie ... I love you!!!"

For those who think Jenner will be having quadruplets, what the Lip Kit creator was actually talking about were her pet dogs. However, it is interesting how Jenner herself would be so bold as to use the word "babies" knowing the rumor going on around about her.

However, Kylie Jenner isn't the only Kardashian rumored to be pregnant as her sister, Khloe, is believed to be expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Unfortunately, all the Kardashians seemed to be tight-lipped regarding the subject, with Kim Kardashian even going so far as to drink a sardine smoothie just to protect her sisters' privacy during a one-on-one segment at "The Late Late Show with James Corden."

Just recently, though, the Kardashian matriarch, Kris Jenner, may have let slip a rather obvious hint on her Instagram page when she posted the pajamas she had bought for her grandchildren. What's interesting about the photo are the nine bundles of pajamas she had bought when Kris herself only has six grandchildren. Since Kim Kardashian is already expecting a new baby via surrogate, adding Kylie and Khloe's supposed babies make a total of nine.

It has been said that Khloe is about to confirm her pregnancy soon, but for now, all the fans can do is wait.