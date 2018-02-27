Kylie Jenner Shows How Big Her Influence Is on Social Media with a Casual Tweet

Reuters/ Carlo Allegri Social media mogul Kylie Jenner at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York City back in 2017

Social media mogul Kylie Jenner proved yet again the intensity of her influence on social media after a casual tweet cost Snapchat a fortune. Jenner's tweet saying she does "not open Snapchat anymore" resulted to the application's company losing over $1 billion in stocks.

On Feb. 21, Jenner took it to Twitter to share something big to her legion of followers. "Sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad," she tweeted. But the 20-year-old followed that post by showing Snapchat some love with, "still love you tho snap ... my first love."

On the same day of Jenner's tweet, it was reported that Snapchat's stocks plummeted 6 percent equivalent to $1.3 billion. Netizens and tech analysts agree that Jenner's influence on social media is enormous. Vox, however, point out that Jenner's tweet was not the main cause of the loss, but it played a role as the tipping point.

Snapchat has been receiving a lot of negative feedback for the past few weeks after releasing the app's new design. Jenner is among those people who did not find the new look of the application appealing. It has been a rough couple of weeks for Snapchat, but the same can't be said for another globally renowned social media platform.

According to a report by TMZ, Facebook's value increased by $13 billion reaching $532.86 billion. TMZ's report also had Jenner's name on it. Facebook's value on the day (Feb. 21) of Jenner's tweet is at $516.83 billion and then on Feb. 23, it rocketed to $532.86 billion.

Despite all of this, it looks like Jenner is not fully breaking up with Snapchat. The television star recently posted a short clip of her baby daughter Stormi's "cute little toes" on Snapchat. Her fans went crazy, and Stormi's baby feet made news. Jenner recently gave birth to her first baby daughter with boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott. Fans of the couple are now asking for more of baby Stormi.