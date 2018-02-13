Kylie Jenner Spotted in Public for the Second Time After Giving Birth

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Kylie Jenner arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala red carpet on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

Kylie Jenner is slowly beginning to return to her public life after giving birth to her first child.

On Sunday, the makeup mogul was seen grabbing a cup of coffee with her close pal Jordyn Woods. Jenner, 20, opted for a casual comfort style and sported a maroon Adidas tracksuit. She appeared to have a much more covered up look compared to her outfit on Saturday when she made her first public outing after giving birth to daughter Stormi.

The new mom was out this weekend to attend her friend Heather Sanders' baby shower. Jenner took a short break from her mommy duties to celebrate with Sanders, whom she describes as her "pregnant sister."

Sanders and Jenner formed a closer bond due to their simultaneous pregnancies. As seen in Jenner's baby announcement video posted on YouTube, the two ladies bonded a lot because they are both expecting.

"Me and Heather are four weeks apart. We used to talk about this as a joke, like, two years ago," Jenner said in the video at her own baby shower. "I was like, 'Heather, your next baby, wait for me!'"

Although they are already parents to one daughter, Jenner and her beau, Travis Scott are still not living together. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star resides in her Hidden Hills mansion, while the rapper is believed to be living 45-minutes away in the Hollywood Hills.

Days before Jenner's latest outing, the reality star's spot-on wax figure was placed out in front of Eggy — a children's boutique in West Hollywood. The $350k wax statue, which made its debut last year, was made by Madame Tussauds. A stroller was even placed beside Jenner's wax figure, drawing the attention of passersby.