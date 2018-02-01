Kylie Jenner to Confirm Her Pregnancy in 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'?

Reuters/Carlo Allegri Featured in the image is rumored mother-to-be Kylie Jenner.

Will Kylie Jenner finally acknowledge her pregnancy? It looks like a big revelation will be happening soon.

While Kylie Jenner's pregnancy may be the Kardashian family's worst kept secret, and despite having almost everyone convinced of her soon-to-mother status, the 20-year-old reality star hasn't exactly confirmed anything yet. However, it looks like the founder of Kylie Cosmetics will finally make an announcement soon on their show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

In a recent update on the Wikipedia page for "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," it was worth noting that the Feb. 25 episode of the show is titled "We're Expecting." Adding more fuel to the fire, the next episode has been titled "It's a Girl," and it's definitely looking like Kylie Jenner will finally make her announcement.

Furthermore, the synopsis for the Feb. 25 episode reads: "Following Khloe's pregnancy announcement, Kylie and Travis Scott have some news of their own with their family! Kylie is pregnant!"

Unfortunately, the page has completely deleted these episode titles and synopses. It is also worth mentioning that Wikipedia pages can be edited or updated by almost anyone. Without the identity of the actual editor who had written the conspicuous titles, there is no telling whether this piece of information is accurate or not. This means that fans could only wait for an actual confirmation regarding Kylie's pregnancy from the reality star herself.

However, while Kylie hasn't confirmed her pregnancy, it has been reported that she had become increasingly close to her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and has developed a bond with her as the 20-year-old has been receiving a lot of advice from the more experienced mother.

"She's always been closest to Khloé, but this pregnancy has helped her bond with Kourtney," an insider told PEOPLE. "She thinks Kourtney is an amazing hands-on mom, and that's how she wants to be," the source added.