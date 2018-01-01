Kylie Jenner Travis Scott Breakup Rumors: Is It Over For The Couple Despite Her Rumored Pregnancy?

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Lipstick mogul Kylie Jenner during the annual Diamond Ball fundraising event in Santa Monica, California in 2015.

While the world is still waiting for Kylie Jenner to finally confirm her pregnancy, rumors claimed that she was already dump by her baby daddy Travis Scott.

Insiders reportedly told RadarOnline that the 25-year-old rapper broke up with the reality star and lipstick mogul on Christmas, telling her that he cannot continue their relationship anymore even if they are reportedly expecting their first child in early months of 2018.

"He finally plucked up the courage to tell Kylie he's done, that he loves her and will always be around for the baby, but they're not compatible as a couple," a source reportedly said. "Kylie was totally blindsided even though everyone else in her life saw this coming."

The source also claimed that Jenner refused to accept that their relationship is already over, and she still begs him to stay.

The speculations about the separation of the couple came out after other insiders claimed that Jenner's brother-in-law Kanye West talked some sense to Scott to remind him the importance of family.

"It was an emotional conversation as Kanye explained to Travis how wonderful it is becoming a father for the first time, how his whole life is about to change for the better," the source told HollywoodLife. "It was a beautiful, sweet moment between the two guys, but there was also an important point Kanye wanted to make to the younger rapper."

Previous rumors claimed that the relationship of the couple were already in trouble after Scott was spotted leaving a strip club with his male friends. Fans also reportedly noticed that the two were not seen together for a long time. Yet the rumors died down when they were photographed together during her mother Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Party.

However, both Jenner and Scott remain silent about the reported separation, as well as the confirmation of the reality star's pregnancy.