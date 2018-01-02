Kylie Jenner Travis Scott News: Lipstick Mogul Not Seen In Her Rumored Baby Daddy's NYE Concert

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Lipstick mogul and reality star Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner was noticeably absent at Travis Scott's New Year's Eve performance.

The rumoured mother-to-be was reportedly not seen at Miami's Club LIV where her beau welcomed the new year. But some of her closest friends Justine Skye and Anastasia Karanikolaou were seen partying with the crowd. Hailey Baldwin, a friend of her sister Kendall Jenner, was also in attendance at the party.

Sources reportedly told TMZ that all three girls and the groups that they came with during that time all ended up in the DJ booth together at the same time.

The absence of the 20-year-old reality star and lipstick mogul was actually expected, since she is said to be far along in her pregnancy. Some speculations also claimed that the "Life of Kylie" star already gave birth, but she still wants to keep it a secret from the public.

Prior to the New Year's Eve bash, rumours were rife claiming that the couple have already broken up even if they both attended the annual Christmas party hosted by her mother Kris Jenner. A source reportedly told RadarOnline that the rapper decided to dump her because he believes that they are not compatible. Jenner was also asking him to spend more time with her instead of partying with his friends.

"He finally plucked up the courage to tell Kylie he's done, that he loves her and will always be around for the baby, but they're not compatible as a couple," the source stated. "Kylie was totally blindsided even though everyone else in her life saw this coming."

However, the source also added that Jenner refused to accept that they were already done, and she continues to beg him to stay. But since her friends were present during his New Year's Eve performance, it could mean that they could still be together.

Jenner and Scott have yet to make their pregnancy announcement soon.