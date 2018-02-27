Kylie Jenner Unveils New Makeup Line Trademarked Under Stormi's Name
Kylie Jenner unveils what she had been busy with while hiding her pregnancy from the world — a new makeup line inspired by her daughter Stormi.
The 20-year-old announced via Instagram on Thursday that she is launching a new makeup line called the Weather Collection, which consists of new lipsticks, lip glosses, and eye palettes — two of which are notably named Eye of the Storm and Calm Before the Storm.
In an Instagram video, Jenner shared how she came up with her new cosmetics. "I worked on this pretty much my entire pregnancy," she told her millions of fans. "And right after we chose Stormi's name, her name really inspired me."
According to a report from The Sun, the reality star came up with her daughter's name early on in her pregnancy. A friend close to Jenner said that she trademarked Stormi's name immediately after.
The source added that a new makeup line was already in the planning stage when Jenner became pregnant, which made her rush her baby's name. "She had to decide months back what name she wanted so they could start working on the packaging and the theme for the new line."
The young business mogul knows there are people always trying to make money out of her Kardashian-Jenner family, and she wanted to make sure no one else could profit of Stormi's now famous moniker.
"When Stormi was born, everything was all ready to go – and now the range is preparing to launch, she couldn't be happier," the source added.
The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star launched her cosmetics line in 2016. In a recent interview with CNBC, her mother Kris Jenner revealed that her company made $420 million in sales in the past 18 months — a number that should explode even bigger with the new line.
Jenner stayed away from public eyes for some five months since she was rumored to be pregnant back in September until earlier this month, when she announced on Instagram that she gave birth to her first child on Feb. 1.