Kylie Jenner Unveils New Makeup Line Trademarked Under Stormi's Name

Reuters/ Carlo Allegri Kylie Jenner during the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York City back in 2017

Kylie Jenner unveils what she had been busy with while hiding her pregnancy from the world — a new makeup line inspired by her daughter Stormi.

The 20-year-old announced via Instagram on Thursday that she is launching a new makeup line called the Weather Collection, which consists of new lipsticks, lip glosses, and eye palettes — two of which are notably named Eye of the Storm and Calm Before the Storm.

In an Instagram video, Jenner shared how she came up with her new cosmetics. "I worked on this pretty much my entire pregnancy," she told her millions of fans. "And right after we chose Stormi's name, her name really inspired me."