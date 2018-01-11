Kylie Jenner Wants To Keep Pregnancy Private, Source Claims

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Rumored expectant mother Kylie Jenner

Rumors about Kylie Jenner's pregnancy remains persistent, but the lipstick mogul seemed to have no plans of confirming the news anytime soon.

A source reportedly told Us Weekly that the 20-year-old reality show star and entrepreneur is very excited about her pregnancy with her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, yet she does not want to share it in public.

"Her not being out is strictly personal preference. She wants to keep this one aspect of her life private," the source stated.

According to the source, the youngest daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner deserves to decide whether she will share her pregnancy news to the public or not since she already grew up on TV for more than a decade already. The source also mentioned that the rumored pregnancy is the first thing that she wants to keep private about her life, that is why she should also be allowed to enjoy her privacy since she was already in the spotlight for years.

The source also claimed that no once in her family could persuade her to come clean about her upcoming baby. "If you knew Kylie — she can be very stubborn. When she makes her decisions, she sticks by them. This is a decision she made early on in her pregnancy and she's sticking by it," the source also said.

In addition, the source claimed that she and her 25-year-old rapper boyfriend who she started dating in April 2016 are still happy together despite the rumors that they have already broken up last Christmas.

If the rumors about Jenner's pregnancy turns out to be true, she will be the third member of the Kardashian household who will welcome a child this year. The first is Kim Kardashian West, who is expecting a baby girl through surrogacy with her husband Kanye West. The other one is Khloe Kardashian, who is currently pregnant with her first child with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson.