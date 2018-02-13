Kylie Jenner's Ex-Boyfriend Tyga Convincing Her to Get Paternity Test for Baby Stormi

Reuters/ Carlo Allegri Kylie Jenner during the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York City back in 2017

Grammy nominee Tyga apparently is teaming up with television personality Kris Jenner to convince social media mogul Kylie Jenner to get a paternity test for baby Stormi Webster. The 28-year-old rapper believes that the baby is really his and not of fellow rapper Travis Scott.

Things are heating up between Tyga and Kylie with the former ready to take legal actions to push through with the paternity test. Kylie just recently gave birth to her first bundle of joy Stormi with boyfriend Travis. Tyga, however, is convinced that the baby is his and is asking for Kylie's mother's, Kris Jenner, help. According to a HollywoodLife source, Kris is actually hoping that Tyga to be the biological father of Stormi and not Travis. "Kris has started saying she thinks that there's a chance the baby could actually be Tyga's. Tyga thinks it could be his baby and Kris very much wants that to be true," the source said.

Looks like Kris is still rooting for Tyga. Amid this, Travis has not commented on the issue yet, and Kylie is busy taking care of baby Stormi. There is still no confirmation if Kylie and Travis are open for the paternity test knowing that the latter has since claimed to be the father. If the baby is ever proven to be Tyga's, Stormi will then be King Cairo's younger sister. King is Tyga's first son with Blac Chyna.

Kylie kept silent during most of her pregnancy, but later shocked her fans with a video montage of her entire experience of being a mother-to-be up until Stormi was born. Kylie released a video titled "To Our Daughter," which shows all the highlights of her pregnancy with Travis. The video also shows baby Stormi spending some quality time with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, especially with her cousins. The Kardashian-Jenner family are seen going all out in helping Kylie with her pregnancy in the video.