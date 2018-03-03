Kylie Jenner's New Instagram Post Sparks Engagement Rumors

Reuters/ Carlo Allegri Kylie Jenner during the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York City in 2017

Social media mogul Kylie Jenner posted a picture of her carrying baby Stormi Webster, and her fans are going crazy. The reason for the rave is partly because of Stormi and the other is the shiny thing on her left finger.

Jenner took it to Instagram to show a glimpse of Stormi's adorable face — at least half of it. She then captioned the post with "my angel baby is 1 month old today." Her legion of followers quickly commented on the post saying how cute Stormi is. Stormi's father Travis Scott showed some love by commenting "Gang on gang." Jenner's sister and television icon Kim Kardashian dropped an "OMG what a cutie!!!" on the comment section.

Her fans, however, noticed something new in the picture, a ring on her left finger. The photo resulted to many people assuming Jenner is finally engaged to boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott. Jenner nor Scott has not confirmed the news if they are truly engaged and if a marriage is in the works. It has been nearly a year before the Jenner and Scott love team emerged back in April 2017. There were never talks of a marriage even after the reports about Jenner carrying Scott's baby. Fans are now waiting on updates or hints regarding marriage speculations.

Jenner is juggling her role as a mother, businesswoman, and a social media star. People are applauding her for being a loving and caring mother to Stormi, especially when the "To Our Daughter" video was released. Jenner, however, is also receiving some hate with others criticizing her. But it seems that Jenner is solely focusing on baby Stormi and her well-being. Fans are also hoping for more pictures of Stormi to hit the internet, and some are wondering if the baby girl will have some screen time on the reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."