Kylo Ren Becomes Matt the Radar Technician Once Again in New 'Battlefront 2' Mod

Electronic Arts A promotional image for the new DLC for "Star Wars: Battlefront II."

One of the things that fans of "Star Wars" who play "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" love to do is play Kylo Ren and destroy his enemies. But while the bad guy in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is one fan-favorite character in "Battlefront 2," a new mod in the game allows the character to take on a different persona.

In the current "Star Wars" trilogy, Kylo Ren is the commander of the Starkiller Base and is definitely a major bad guy. However, a new, amusing "Battlefront 2" mod transforms the character into a just as malevolent one called Matt the Radar Technician. This character was introduced almost two years ago in a skit that was presented on "Saturday Night Live," which was based on the television series titled "Undercover Boss."

In the said skit, Adam Driver suits up as a humble grunt within the ranks of the First Order, wearing goofy glasses and donning an orange vest and blonde hair. In "Undercover Boss," managers of big companies take on entry-level jobs by using fake identities so that they'll learn what people in the workforce really think and feel about their jobs.

Just like in "Undercover Boss," the new ridiculous mod still gives the character of Kylo Ren, only with the look of Matt. "Matt the Radar Technician (a.k.a. Kylo Ren from Saturday Night Live's SNL Skit Undercover Boss) invades Star Wars Battlefront 2 (2017) to mop up Starkiller Base with is fire lightsaber! New gameplay is on PC with the PC mods installed (not available on PS4 or Xbox One at this time)," reads the caption of a video posted at "Star Wars HQ" to introduce the new mod.

The mod was unveiled earlier this week, and it works in the "Battlefront 2" arcade mode. It is currently only available on PC.