Sato Company Official Site Announcement banner for an upcoming Brazilian remake of the 1980s Japanese live-action metal hero series, "Kyojuu Tokusou Juspion (Special Megabeast Investigator Juspion)." The remake will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the series' premiere in Brazil.

A Brazilian remake is in the works for the 1980s Japanese live-action metal hero series, "Kyojuu Tokusou Juspion (Special Megabeast Investigator Juspion)."

The series debuted in Japan in 1985 and later found an audience in Brazil when its first episode was shown in the Manchete TV Children's Club back in February 1988. The upcoming remake will commemorate the series' 30th anniversary in Brazilian television

According to the Tokusatsu Network, the remake will be produced by Sato Company and is scheduled to be shot in Brazil starring Brazilian actors.

Nelson Sato, CEO of Sato Company, expressed the company's excitement about the production of the remake and even described "Juspion" as "the most expressive tokusatsu exhibited in Brazil." The remake, it seems, will turn the 46-episode series into a film, while also modernizing the overall look of the titular character without saving on visual effects.

"For us, it is an honor to have been allowed to realize this dream," Sato said.

Yusei Nagamatsu, the senior manager for the company, also said that the perfect time to launch the remake would be now, as it would commemorate both the series' 30th year, as well as 110th anniversary of Japanese immigration in Brazil.

Sato Company has previously brought other popular Japanese media to Brazil such as "National Kid," "Ultraman," and "Cybercop."

The official cast members are expected to be announced at the upcoming Japanese film festival in Brazil, which will be held sometime in August. The remake has also been scheduled for a mid-2019 release.

In the meantime, fans can watch out for additional information about the "Kyojuu Tokusou Juspion" remake on the Sato Company's official site.

The 1985 series told the story of the shocking prophecy of Satan Gorth's awakening, and how an orphaned hero named Juspion was sent to stop him and his Megabeasts in their tracks. He would travel from one planet to another in his quest to fulfill this mission, and will eventually arrive on Earth.