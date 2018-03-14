Kyrie Irving's Sore Knee Might Keep Him on the Sidelines Longer Than Expected

REUTERS / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Nov 6, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) is guarded by Atlanta Hawks guard Malcolm Delaney (5) during the second half at Philips Arena.

Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving might need to spend an extended period in the sidelines to rest his sore left knee.

Irving was forced to leave their Sunday game against the Indiana Pacers early after he complained of feeling some pain in his left knee. The Celtics then lost to the Pacers, 97-99.

Later on in the same night, head coach Brad Stevens confirmed that Irving had experienced the same soreness before in their game against the Houston Rockets. Because of that, the player was not able to take part in their game against the Chicago Bulls.

Stevens was confident that Irving was just experiencing "general soreness" and nothing serious, but he also said the player would still undergo the necessary medical evaluation.

Meanwhile, the five-time All-Star player recently told reporters: "I think [rest] will probably be the best thing, just instead of kind of hoping it gets better over the two or three days that it usually does." Irving then hinted that he might miss their games scheduled for the coming days as his sore knee was "aching a little bit more than I wanted it to now."

"I'm not concerned. Where we are in the season, I'm pretty comfortable," Irving said. "I think that, competitively, I think that's more or less what I'm concerned about. When I actually do get back on the floor, I want to feel the level I expect myself to be at and I want to play at and being able to sustain it. Right now, I'm not able to do that. I just got to do that."

There is still about a month left before the regular season ends, which gives Irving enough time to fully rest his sore knee and come back in time for the playoffs that is slated to begin on April 14. Right now, the Celtics is sitting at the no. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference, following the Toronto Raptors, which is close to a sealed spot in the playoffs.

Currently, Irving averages 24.4 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, the Celtics will be facing the Washington Wizards next this Wednesday, March 14, at the TD Garden in Boston. Irving is also not expected to play in this game.