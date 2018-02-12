L.A Angels Trade Rumors: Team reportedly making a push for Tampa Bay Rays player

Reuters/Adam Hunger - USA Today Sports Several players from Tampa Bay Rays might find themselves a new team to jumpstart a rebuild.

Trade rumors are starting to swirl up in major leagues in the U.S. Currently, one the teams tied to several trade talks is the Los Angeles Angels, as the team is in pursuit for an upgrade for a potential playoff appearance.

The L.A Angels are looking for a pitching upgrade in their roster, and it is common knowledge between general managers that the best way to look for promising and cheap players is by looking at rebuilding teams. This is why the Angels are reportedly tied to trade talks between the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Florida-based team is currently rebuilding, and it is looking to off-load several contributors in order to start its rebuild from scratch. One of the Rays' players that looks to be traded is Jake Odorizzi

The Tampa Bay pitcher, along with Chris Archer, could be on the trade block, and many teams including the Angels are inquiring for their services. Should the Angels make a push for Odorizzi, it will not be easy as several teams such as the Milwaukee Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals, and Minnesota Twins are reportedly engaged in trade discussions as well.

With the Angels looking for a playoff push, Odorizzi's cheap contract will benefit the team since the player's talent makes the $6 million a bargain. Not to mention, the pitcher will be under contract with a team option heading to next season.

The real challenge for the Angels is to please the demand of the Rays. Odorizzi might be on the block, but the pitcher is not to be moved for nothing. According to Rays principal owner Stuart Sternberg, the Rays are looking for young prospects on cheap contracts in exchange for Odorizzi.

"We haven't been able to accomplish both, and if we can't accomplish both we're not going to do something just for the sake of doing it," said Sternberg to Tampa Bay Times regarding the issue of moving players to start a rebuild.

Fans can expect the Angels and other playoff-contending teams to make a push for several of the Rays players, with Odorizzi being the prized player.