'L.A. Confidential' TV Reboot Gets Pilot Order At CBS

YouTube/Warner Bros. A still from "L.A. Confidential"

Reboots seem to be all the rage right now, and there is more where those came from. The latest wave of classics getting the treatment includes "L.A. Confidential." CBS is developing a small screen adaptation of the 1997 American neo-noir crime film, and the network recently committed to a pilot order for the project.

Set in 1953, the Academy Award-winning movie by Curtis Hanson follows the intertwined fates of a group of LAPD officers who work together to get to the bottom of a suspicious botched robbery.

"L.A. Confidential," which starred Kim Basinger and Kevin Spacey in addition to Guy Pearce and Russell Crowe, who were relatively unknown at that time of the film's release, delves into the world of police corruption and explores Hollywood celebrity beneath the glitz and glamour.

The movie was based on the 1990 novel of the same name by James Ellroy. While the TV reimagining will still be set in the 1950s, it will feature "modern tone, music and style," as per The Hollywood Reporter. Jordan Harper is set to write the "L.A. Confidential" pilot and will also serve as executive producer alongside Arnon Milchan who produced the film.

A short synopsis for the TV series reboot provided by the abovementioned publication reads, "The drama follows the intersecting paths of three homicide detectives, a female reporter and an up-and-coming actress, while the detectives pursue a sadistic serial killer among the secrets and lies of gritty, glamorous 1950s Los Angeles."

"L.A. Confidential" becomes the fourth reboot by CBS for this pilot season, joining "Cagney and Lacey," "Murphy Brown," and "Magnum P.I" in the line-up. The network is not the only one doing reboots though. Fox is working on bringing "Gone Baby Gone" to the small screen too while ABC is doing a female twist to "The Greatest American Hero."

A release date for "L.A. Confidential" is yet to be announced.