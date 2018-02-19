L.A. Lakers rumors: Paul George Gives Hints on Free Agency

Reuters/Richard Mackson Paul George is not yet revealing his plans for this year, but knows that what he feels would be 'best.'

Paul George has been the topic for a while as rumors circulated that he was going to end up with the Los Angeles Lakers (LA Lakers). George has also reportedly told the Indiana Pacers that he wanted to be traded to the Lakers.

As fans know, George was traded from the Indiana Pacers to the Oklahoma City Thunder last summer, and the OKC wingman has a player option on his contract for the 2018 to 2019 campaign. Meaning, George has an optional year at the end of his contract to either lock in his optional salary with OKC or test free agency, which gives George the freedom to sign with any team.

But, George has revealed that he was still unsure where he will be heading. "It's funny but at the end of the day I know where my decision lands, or what my decision is, and that's all that matters," the five-time NBA All-Star told the Orange County Register. "I know what I feel is best, but it's a long ways until the end of the season," George added.

George is a Palmdale, California native. Being close to Los Angeles, many Lakers fans have been rooting for George to play for the Lakers. This includes the Lakers itself, as the team was fined $500 thousand after it was revealed that Lakers team president Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka had an impermissible contract with George's agent. The two reportedly showed interest in acquiring George even while he was under contract for the Indiana Pacers.

George has also expressed wanting to play for his hometown on Sports Illustrated, as told by the Bleacher Report.

"I grew up a Lakers and a Clippers fan. I idolized Kobe [Bryant]," said the basketball player. "That's a dream come true, if you're a kid growing up on the outskirts of L.A., to be the man in your city. But it's definitely been overstated. For me, it's all about winning."