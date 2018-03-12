L.A. Nun Involved in Legal Battle with Katy Perry Dies in Court

REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn Singer Katy Perry attends the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA)'s 35th Anniversary Gala presented by Louis Vuitton at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in Los Angeles, California March 29, 2014.

American singer and performer Katy Perry may have recently dodged a bullet legally after one of the local nuns that filed a lawsuit against her died in court on the night of Friday, March 9.

As reported by Fox News, one of the nuns, Sister Catherine Rose Holzman, collapsed during court proceedings and tragically passed away. The local nun was 89 years old, and was even interviewed by the news outlet earlier that day, along with Sister Rita Callanan.

Both nuns represented the Sisters of the Most Holy and Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary, as they aimed to plead to the Los Angeles Archdiocese to prevent Perry from acquiring their Los Feliz convent.

The L.A. Archdiocese released a statement regarding Sister Holzman's death by stating that she was a dedicated nun who had served the church for many years with "love." Furthermore, they stated that she will be fondly remembered by the Archdiocese, and they offer their sincerest condolences to Sister Holzman's immediate relatives and loved ones.

This particular case has been going on for about two years now. Perry was previously granted by an L.A. judge permission to purchase the 8-acre convent back in April of 2016, and it is apparent that the Sisters are still firm in preventing the sale from taking place. However, nothing is set in stone, since Perry is currently still in need of permission from the Vatican itself before everything is settled.

In 2015, The Sisters of the Most Holy and Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary originally intended to sell the Los Feliz convent to prolific creative personality Dana Hollister — who wanted to turn the property into a hotel and a restaurant. However, the L.A. Archdiocese did not allow Hollister to acquire the property, and pointed out that the Sisters had no power to make such a decision.