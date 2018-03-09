'La La Land,' 'The Greatest Showman' Composers Create New Songs for Disney's 'Aladdin' Remake

Facebook/DisneyAladdin Disney's live-action version of "Aladdin" is currently filming in the U.K. with director Guy Ritchie.

"La La Land" songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul have composed new songs for Disney's live-action "Aladdin" movie. The duo has just received an Oscar nomination recently for their original composition "This Is Me" from the hit movie "The Greatest Showman."

At this year's Academy Awards, Pasek and Paul were interviewed on the red carpet about their next project after "The Greatest Showman." The duo revealed that they had just finished another collaboration with Alan Menken on new songs for "Aladdin," which is slated for release next year. The two also expressed how excited they were about the project.

"Just getting to be in the studio with him and suck him dry for all of the stories he would tell us and pick his brain about it. We probably delayed work for several weeks just trying to be like, 'Tell us about Ariel! Tell us about Ursula! We freaked out. We're really excited for that. Really thrilled to be a part of the Disney family," said Pasek.

While Pasek and Paul did not disclose any specific detail about the songs they composed for "Aladdin," news about them composing new songs for the Disney classic is not surprising. For the past couple of years, Disney has been releasing new songs for its live-action remakes, including "Beauty and the Beast" and "Lion King." In fact, "Lion King," which is set to arrive in 2019, will reportedly include new music from Elton John.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how much of the 1992 classic Disney will be retained in the upcoming "Aladdin" remake. As of now, details about the film are still scarce, so fans have yet to know what is in store for them when the film arrives next year. But while Disney has been keeping a tight lid on the film's details, the studio has already revealed some of its cast members, including Will Smith, who will take up the role of Genie following Robin Williams' death.

"Aladdin" hits theaters on May 24, 2019.