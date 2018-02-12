'Labyrinth of Refrain' To Be Released This Coming Fall

NIS America official website Promotional picture for "Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk."

NIS America has revealed that after the anticipation of the fans, "Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk" is scheduled for a release in North America and Europe. Further reports indicate that a version of the game complete with some fan merchandise is now available for preorder.

According to reports, "Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk" is expected to land in stores this fall. The game title was first released in Japan two years ago and has since been anticipated for release by fans in the west. In the game, the players are tasked to take on the responsibility of commandeering puppet soldiers as they navigate through the eerie walls of the labyrinth of Refrain. Gameplay involves solving puzzles, exploring the labyrinth, jumping over barricades, and smashing through walls to find treasure and artifacts. Of course, fans will also encounter monsters that can jeopardize their success on the way back.

Further reports indicate that a $79.99 limited edition of "Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk" is now available for preorder. The package comes with a copy of the game, a deck of tarot cards, a pin set, a bookmark, the official soundtrack of the game, and a hardbound art book of "Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk." A collector's box is also included in the bundle. Although NIS America failed to mention a specific release date for the game title, fans are expecting them to release an official announcement in the near future.

"Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk" will be released both physically and digitally for Sony's PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo Switch. It is now available for play in Japan on the PS Vita and PlayStation 4. More information is expected to be released in the coming months and as such, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.