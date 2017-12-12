Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley Sings to Hillary Scott's Unborn Twins So They'll Know His Voice

(Photo: Charles Kelley/ Instagram) Charles Kelley sings to fellow Lady Antebellum member Hillary Scott's baby bump.

Hillary Scott's unborn twins might already know the voice of Lady Antebellum bandmate Charles Kelley.

Kelley made those claims on Instagram Saturday when he posted a picture of himself singing to Scott's growing baby bump.

"They say the babies start recognizing people's voices at 18 weeks. I wanted to make sure I was one of them," he captioned the image. "Love ya @hillaryscottla and can't wait for those twins to come!"

Scott isn't the only member of Lady Antebellum who's expecting. In August, the group also announced that Dave Haywood and his wife are expecting their second child.

"Well, #BabyBellum round 2 is on the way," the country music group's Instagram message read last summer. "We're thrilled to announce the Haywoods are welcoming a girl this December, AND the Tyrrells are expecting in February 2018!"

Scott has included her fans on her pregnancy journey, along with the moment that she and her husband, Chris Tyrrell, told their daughter, Eisele, that she'd soon be a big sister to twin siblings.

"You know how you've been praying a lot about having a baby and about God giving our family another baby?" Tyrrell asked Eisele in a video posted on Twitter. "Well God has answered that prayer."

Scott captioned the moment by revealing that God answered her family's prayers with a miracle.

"God has answered our family's countless prayers," she wrote Friday. "Our family is growing ... TWINS! It's truly a miracle."

In 2015, Scott suffered a miscarriage and told Good Morning America that the tragedy brought her to the most "raw place that I could've ever been." Scott channeled those emotions into her song, "Thy Will" which she revealed helped her sort through the tough time.

"This is something that is still not talked about very often," she said on GMA last year. "I also feel like there's this pressure to be able to snap your fingers and continue to walk through life like it never happened. I wrote the song in the middle of experiencing everything that comes with a miscarriage, so it was at my most raw place when this song truly poured out of me."