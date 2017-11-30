'Lady Bird' Movie Reviews: Greta Gerwig Responds to Saoirse Ronan-Starrer's Success

(Photo: YouTube/A24) A screenshot from the "Lady Bird" movie trailer.

"Lady Bird," the solo directorial debut film of Greta Gerwig, has become the best reviewed film of all time on the aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, unseating the 1999 hit "Toy Story 2."

The coming of age comedy, which stars Academy Award nominated actress Saoirse Ronan as the lead, earned the most consecutive Fresh reviews (173 at the time of writing) without a single Rotten rating in sight."

As one would expect, Gerwig is ecstatic about the praise and love that "Lady Bird" is getting. In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, she had this to say about the acclaim her work is enjoying:

This is completely amazing and so incredibly appreciated by the entire team that made Lady Bird. We put our heart and souls into this movie, and the last step of this deeply collaborative art form of filmmaking is giving the film to the audience and the film critics. That there has been such a warm reception is a dream come true. Thank you to everyone who has seen the film and has written about it so thoughtfully. We are all on cloud nine and using our tomato emoji more than we ever thought possible.

Set in 2002 just after the 9/11 tragedy and before the eventual financial crash, "Lady Bird" follows the story of Christine McPherson, a senior student at a Catholic high school, as she finds her way through late teenage years while she deals with a turbulent relationship with her mom Marion McPherson, a California nurse played by Laurie Metcalf.

Gerwig is praised by critics for her outstanding directing work and screenplay as well as how she captured the era it was set in with precision. Ronan and Metcalf are lauded for their amazing performances as daughter and mother.

"Lady Bird" debuted at the Telluride Film Festival last September and is now in theaters.