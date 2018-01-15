'Lady Dynamite' Axed by Netflix After Two Seasons

(Photo: Facebook/TheLadyDynamite) Featured is a promo image for "Lady Dynamite."

Netflix has pulled the plug on "Lady Dynamite."

The Maria Bamford-led comedy has been canceled by Netflix, reports confirmed. This means "Lady Dynamite" will no longer have new episodes on the streaming platform after season 2. Netflix did not give any statement on the reason behind the decision.

Variety reports that Bamford, who has bipolar disorder just like her onscreen character, revealed last year that she has had to make adjustments on the shooting schedule for season 2 due to her condition.

"With the TV show, that was generally more than I could do," explained the actress. "I had a 12-hour turnaround last time, and doing that on such heavy psychiatric meds, I was just half-asleep almost the entire day."

She went on to explain that during the first season, producers "did such a beautiful job" by giving her a "Bam-cave" — her own quiet space where she could rest and take a nap if she needs to. Additionally, she also got one full hour to have lunch.

"They were very kind," Bamford said of the people working behind her series. The TV star mentioned that if the series got a third season, she would have needed "children's hours."

The move to axe "Lady Dynamite" comes after the company decided to cancel Judd Apatow's "Love" after its upcoming third run. Netflix, which is poised to drop another $8 billion on scripted originals this 2018, also canceled various programs last year such as "Haters Back Off," "Girlboss," "Marco Polo," "Bloodline," "The Get Down," "Gypsy" and more.

Similar to Hulu and Amazon, the streamer is notorious for not releasing any viewership information. "Lady Dynamite" is not one of its lowest-performing programs though, as it currently holds an impressive 97 percent average critical score and 81 percent viewer rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Whether "Lady Dynamite" will be picked up by another network/streaming platform for a new season remains to be seen.