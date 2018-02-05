Lady Gaga 'Joanne' Tour News: Ten Dates Canceled Due to 'Severe Pain'

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Lady Gaga in the middle of "Joanne World Tour"

Lady Gaga was forced to cancel the 10 remaining dates of her "Joanne World Tour" due to medical reasons.

The 31-year-old musician posted an official announcement via her social media accounts on Saturday morning that she will not be able to push through with her slated performances in Europe. In the post, she said she is "suffering from severe pain that has materially impacted her ability to perform live."

According to the statement, going off the road was a hard decision for Lady Gaga, but it was one she had to make after being advised by her medical team. "She is extremely sorry and deeply saddened that she cannot perform for her European fans, who have waited so patiently," the announcement continued.

The announcement also made sure to comfort worried fans, who were informed that the superstar is getting all the medical attention she need "so she can continue to perform for her fans for years to come."

In a Twitter post, the "Million Reasons" singer said she is "devastated" with how things turned out, but acknowledged that it was the best decision for now. While she loves touring, Lady Gaga explained this is "beyond my control." She also apologized to all the fans who will be affected by the canceled tour dates.

"I promise I will be back in your city, but for now, I need to put myself and my well-being first," she wrote.

Those who already booked tickets for the shows slated for the U.K., Sweden, Denmark, France, and Germany this February can get refund starting Tuesday, Feb. 6, from their point of purchase.

This is not the first time Lady Gaga had to cancel her "Joanne World Tour" due to severe pain. She had to do the same thing last September, after revealing that she was suffering from fibromyalgia, a chronic disease that brings with it widespread pain, fatigue, sleep issues, and memory loss.