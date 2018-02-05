Lady Gaga News, Update: Singer Cancels Final 10 Shows Due to 'Severe Pain'

REUTERS/Mike Blake Picture Supplied by Action Images Lady Gaga sings the U.S. National Anthem before the start of the NFL's Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos in Santa Clara, California February 7, 2016.

Lady Gaga had no choice to cut short her Joanne World Tour following the advice of her doctors.

The singer made the "tough decision" to cancel her last 10 shows after suffering from "severe pain" that has affected her ability to perform live. Lady Gaga explained that she is "extremely sorry" and "saddened" by having to end the tour abruptly, but the singer promises she is doing her best to get better.

The 31-year-old performer shared, "I'm so devastated I don't know how to describe it. All I know is if I don't do this, I am not standing by the words or meaning of my music. My medical team is supporting the decision for me to recover at home. We're canceling the last 10 shows of my Joanne World Tour. I love this show more than anything, and I love you, but this is beyond my control."

The announcement comes a day before Lady Gaga was set to appear at the O2 in London. In her statement, she gave her word to her fans in London, Manchester, Zurich, Koln, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Paris, Berlin, and Rio that she will back to perform for them soon.

Her statement ended with a heartfelt expression of thanks despite her need to focus on her recovery. "But for now, I need to put myself and my well-being first. I love you forever," Lady Gaga concluded.

The Joanne World Tour kicked off back in August last year in Vancouver, Canada. She has been on the road ever since. The final show before the cancellation was held Birmingham just last week on Thursday, Feb. 1.

Before this, Lady Gaga already had to postpone her European shows back in September after being taken to the hospital for "severe physical pain." She resumed in November after recuperating.

Lady Gaga has been suffering from a chronic pain condition called fibromyalgia, and the singer, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, has been open about it to her fans, who pledged their support to their idol during this ordeal.