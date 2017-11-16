Lady Gaga, Shawn Mendes and Nick Jonas to Perform at the 2017 American Music Awards

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Featured in the image is pop star Lady Gaga.

The 2017 American Music Awards will definitely be a star-studded occasion as a plethora of big-name celebrities had been announced to perform.

With the 2017 American Music Awards coming up, a number of artists have already been attached to either appear or perform, and the latest among them are Lady Gaga, Shawn Mendes and Nick Jonas. It has been confirmed by the event organizers that both Jonas and Mendes will be performing live this coming Sunday at the L.A. Microsoft Theater. Gaga, who is still on her "Joanne" tour, will be performing via live broadcast all the way from her tour's next stop in Washington D.C.

The 31-year-old six-time Grammy winner will be performing her song, "The Cure," all the while being nominated for Favorite Female Artist in the pop/rock category. Shawn Mendes, who had just recently bagged a number of awards at the recently concluded MTV EMAs, will perform his song, "There's Nothing Holding Me Back." He is also nominated for Favorite Artist in the adult contemporary category.

Nick Jonas, on the other hand, will be performing a rendition of the song "Find You." He recently posted on Twitter announcing his appearance on the American Music Awards saying, "One of my favorite shows to perform on. So happy to be back this year. See you Sunday, @AMAs."

Apart from the three aforementioned performers, other artists had earlier been announced to perform, including Selena Gomez, who is believed to have gotten back together with her former flame Justin Bieber. She will be performing a new song called "Wolves." Teaming up with Florida Georgia Line and watt, Hailee Steinfeld and DJ Alesso will also appear on the show to perform their hit single "Let Me Go." Alessia Cara and Zedd will also be performing their song "Stay."

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the film "The Bodyguard," Christina Aguilera will be appearing on the show to pay tribute to the late Whitney Houston. Other performers would include BTS, Niall Horan, Imagine Dragons, Kelly Clarkson and more while Tracee Ellis Ross is tasked with hosting.

The American Music Awards will be airing this Sunday, Nov. 19, at 8 p.m. EST.