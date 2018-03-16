Nama TV Official Site Promotional image for the “Seiyuu Survival Extra” auditions to be held by the Japanese streaming site Nama TV from March 18-31. This aims to find voice artists for some of the roles in the upcoming sci-fi comedy anime series “LadySpo.”

It has been announced that a television original anime series titled "LadySpo (Lady Sports)" will premiere on Tokyo MX this spring.

The series is described as a science-fiction comedy that will feature pro-sports bounty hunters fighting each other in various sporting events. It primarily centers on the characters named Arigetti, Korupi, and Sabina, a team of three women who participate in different kinds of sports.

Arigetti, who will be voiced by Saki Shimada, is described as a beautiful, go-getter athlete who has already managed to master 1,000 sports. Korupi, who is voiced by Akari Uehara, is a standoffish girl with an extraordinary game sense. Meanwhile, Sabina, who will be voiced by Suzuna Kinoshita, is a cheerful girl with almost psychic levels of ability in reading a match.

Misato Aoyanagi is also part of the cast as Mokomoko, the ship pilot who accepts invitations on behalf of Arigetti's team.

On the other hand, Aina Kusuda, who voices Arigetti's rival Mari, will also be performing the series' opening theme song titled "Happy Thinking."

Hiroshi Kimura will be directing the anime. His previous works include the two seasons of "Haitai Nanafa" that aired in 2012 and 2013, respectively, "Hamatora" in 2014, and "Danchigai" in 2015.

"LadySpo" is expected to premiere on Monday, April 9, late night at 1:20 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. The production staff is expected to unveil an official site, as well as additional information about the series in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the Japanese streaming site Nama TV is holding a "Seiyuu Survival Extra" audition for 14 days starting on March 18 and ending on March 31. The audition is open to aspiring and young voice artists in Japan, who can provide the voices for some of the minor characters in the series.

The participant who manages to finish in the first place after a two-week testing will be given a performance commitment. The other six of the top seven will also still have a chance to appear in the series at a future date.