Lana Del Rey Attempted Kidnapping News: Man Arrested for Stalking, Attempting to Kidnap Singer

A man was arrested on Friday night, Feb. 2, for allegedly stalking and attempting to kidnap Lana del Rey during her concert in Orlando. The suspect, Michael Shawn Hunt from Riverview, Florida, was charged with attempting kidnapping with a weapon and aggravated stalking.

Authorities were able to locate Hunt at Hughey Avenue and Central Boulevard, one block away from Amway Center, at around 9 p.m. The 43-year-old man was not able to make contact with Del Rey, whose real name is Elizabeth Grant.

According to Orlando Sentinel, police received a tip from a caller saying Hunt shared "cryptic and threatening" posts on social media toward the "Summertime Sadness" crooner. In a Twitter post, the Orlando Police Department said they deemed this as a credible threat and went on to locate Hunt even before he reached the concert grounds at Amway Center.

ARRESTED: Michael Hunt, for aggravated stalking & attempted kidnapping w/a weapon.



After receiving a tip we deemed a credible threat, OPD got to him before he could get near singer Lana Del Rey last night at her show at Amway Center. pic.twitter.com/twVrOSxNqF — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 3, 2018

Police said Hunt was in possession of tickets to the Lana Del Rey performance as well as a 3-inch folding knife when he was arrested.

The OPD credited the caller for tipping off Hunt's attempted kidnapping, saying "if it weren't for that tip, authorities might have been unaware of the threat Hunt posed."

OPD Media release on arrest of Michael Hunt, 43, who stalked, made threats against singer Lana Del Rey.



Working off a tip,OPD Officers were able to stop Hunt, who was armed with a knife, before he could get to the Amway Center. pic.twitter.com/mOsfGEwJIO — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 4, 2018

A series of Facebook posts from the obsessed Hunt pushed the unnamed tipper to make the call. In a status posted on Jan. 30, Hunt said, "I want to see my queen on Friday and from that day forward our decisions will be as one."

In a comment to a rambling live video he posted on Jan. 29, Hunt also commented, "I'm leaving on Friday I'm around here for a couple of days I have to meet with my wife on Friday when she's here on concert then you'll probably never see me again."

Hunt is currently in custody at the Orange County Jail on no bond. This is not the first time he has been arrested. Records from the Florida Department of Corrections show that he has served five terms in prison for various charges, including burglary, grand theft, and possession and sale of marijuana.