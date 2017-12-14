Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, “Houseki no Kuni (Land of the Lustrous),” based on manga of the same name written by Haruko Ichika.

The gems may be facing their toughest Lunarian opponent yet on the next episode of the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "Land of the Lustrous."

With the previous episode ending with Diamond in a really bad shape and Bort facing up to two huge ape-like Lunarians where there used to be just one, viewers can hardly wait to find out what happens next. What kind of Lunarian has descended on their land, and why did it seem to multiply after Diamond cut it in half?

The preview for the next episode curiously titled "Secrets" does not give much of a hint on the battle that's about to break between the multiplying Lunarian and Bort. Will the black diamond be able to defeat this enemy right inside their school building? Or will hurting it only further reveal its seemingly invincible composition?

According to the synopsis for the episode, the upcoming battle against the mysterious Lunarian will be made twice as hard when it continues to multiply as a result of getting sliced. And when Master Kongo finally arrives at the scene, he shows an unexpected reaction to this particular Lunarian.

What could this reaction mean? Has Master Kongo encountered this very Lunarian in the past, or something quite similar to it? Will he be able to defeat it in time to save Bort and Diamond, or will his arrival be too late?

And as for the title, what kind of secrets will eventually be revealed, and how will this affect the gems and Master Kongo in general?

"Land of the Lustrous" airs on Saturdays at 9:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. It also airs on the same day at 11 p.m. JST on BS11 and late night at 2:38 a.m. JST on MBS. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.