'Land of the Lustrous' Episode 8 Spoilers: Antarcticite to Battle Lunarians Alone as Winter Continues

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, “Houseki no Kuni (Land of the Lustrous),” based on manga of the same name written by Haruko Ichika.

A simple comment from the winter gem, Antarcticite, has just put the weak but willful Phos' life in grave danger. Will Phos be able to find replacements for the arms that were lost on the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "Land of the Lustrous"?

Winter has come, and while the other gems went into hibernation, Antarcticite, who only gets hard enough to be useful in high temperatures, has woken up to fulfill their usual patrol duties — that is, to make sure that their slumbering companions remain safe and comfortable throughout the winter.

This year, however, they would not have to be alone since Phos has decided not to go into hibernation, but instead use this opportunity to work on optimizing her agate legs.

But while Phos could catch up more efficiently than Antarcticite anticipated, the winter gem couldn't help but wish that Phos had strong arms to match her agate legs as well.

And it was while working on breaking the ice floes, whose voices, according to Master Kongo, reflected and aggravated the anxieties of the one hearing them, that Phos was ultimately lured into the water. And although Antarcticite was able to fish their companion up in time, Phos has already lost both of her arms.

With the agate shells now all gone, how can Phos regain a new pair of arms? Will Master Kongo be able to come up with a better alternative? Or will Antarcticite instead endeavor to retrieve Phos' arms from the sea?

The preview for the next episode aptly titled "Antarcticite" shows the winter gem fighting off the Lunarians that descend on their land when the temperature gets higher. Fortunately, higher temperatures also make Antarcticite's body stronger, but will this be enough for the gem to fend off a more aggressive army of Lunarians on their own?

"Land of the Lustrous" airs on Saturdays at 9:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. It also airs on the same day at 11 p.m. JST on BS11 and late night at 2:38 a.m. JST on MBS. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.