'Land of the Lustrous' Episode 9 Spoilers: Spring Arrives With Celebration and Mourning; Is Antarcticite Really Gone?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, “Houseki no Kuni (Land of the Lustrous),” based on manga of the same name written by Haruko Ichika.

Spring is coming, but the aftermath of a winter tragedy may remain on the next episode of the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "Land of the Lustrous."

Following the loss of their arms, Phos, along with Antarcticite, was ordered by Master Kongo to go back to their origin: Chord Shore, where all gems like them are born. The mission was to simply find Phos some replacement arms, but what ended up unfolding was a tragic incident that is bound to claw at their hearts for a very long time.

Phos may have gained a new pair of highly malleable gold arms. However, it wasn't until the Lunarians, who attacked them, shattered, collected, and flew away with the broken pieces of Antarcticite that Phos gained control over their new limbs. But their valiant effort was already too late.

The Lunarians have taken Antarcticite, the strongest gem in winter, and the gem's parting words were for Phos to take their place in winter, while also making sure that their Master would always be happy.

The preview for the next episode simply titled "Spring" shows the turning of the seasons and the re-awakening of the hibernating gems. It also looks like Phos has gained better control over the addition of a gold composition to her body.

There is also a glimpse of a celebratory scene, wherein Master Kongo seems to be celebrating Phos' success in taking over Antarcticite's job to protect the other gems while in hibernation. However, there are also hints that Master Kongo and Phos may have yet to fully move on from the tragic loss of Antarcticite.

"Land of the Lustrous" airs on Saturdays at 9:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. It also airs on the same day at 11 p.m. JST on BS11 and late night at 2:38 a.m. JST on MBS. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.