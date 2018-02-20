LAPD Investigates Alleged Elder Abuse, Battery in Stan Lee's Home

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Comic book creator Stan Lee poses after his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled in Hollywood, California, January 4, 2011. It was the 2,428th star on the Walk of Fame.

While "Black Panther" is doing extremely well at the international box office, things are quite different for comic icon Stan Lee. Last week, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) had to surround his home after Lee's alleged dispute with his former bodyguard and ex-convict Max Anderson.

The recent months have been tough for the 95-year-old comic icon. Last month, some of his caretakers accused him of committing sexual misconduct, and one of them even claimed that Lee had propositioned her for sex. Following the sexual misconduct and assault allegations, Lee had to face another ordeal when he discovered that somebody withdrew $300,000 from his bank account and that somebody else bought a house worth $850,000 under his name. Now, the LAPD is conducting an investigation following reports of assault and battery in his home.

On Thursday, Lee allegedly had a dispute with Anderson, who refused to leave his home despite being asked several times by him and his daughter to leave. Because of the incident, the LAPD and the Adult Protective Services had to show up and Lee had to install 24/7 security cameras around his home.

Nobody knows when Lee's relationship with Anderson began, but Anderson used to be Lee's right-hand man for years before spending years behind bars. He previously faced charges of physical violence against those closest to him and was convicted in 2002 for assaulting his wife. After serving a year in jail and three more years of probation, he was once again convicted in 2010 for abusing his son.

Lee has never had any connection with Anderson for years now, so the reason he had to come visit Lee's home and refuse to leave is still a mystery. Details about the incident last Saturday are still kept under wraps, but the LAPD has confirmed that an investigation is still ongoing on the comic book legend's block.